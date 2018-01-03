Weiss, Kiser Promoted at Cooper Media

Broadcast digital network company Cooper Media said two of its executives have been promoted.

Brian Weiss was named VP of strategy and distribution. He had been director of distribution and business development of Justice Network since 2014.

John Kiser has become programming manager. He had been the programming and BeSafe Coordinator for Justice Network since 2014.

“Brian and John have consistently exceeded expectations supporting all of Justice Network’s initiatives from the very beginning,” said Cooper Media CEO Schiffman. “Both of these promotions are very well-deserved.”

In addition to Justice Network, Cooper Media will be launching Quest this year.