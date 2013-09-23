'Queen Latifah' Opens With Solid First Week
After one week on the air, Sony Pictures Television's Queen Latifah averaged a 1.5 rating/4 share household average in the 56 metered markets, according to Nielsen Media Research. That's up 15% from its 1.3/4 year-ago time period average and 7% from its 1.4/4 lead-in in ratings, and even with share.
Latifah is syndication's second highest-rated talk debut, behind Disney-ABC's Katie, since SPT premiered Dr. Oz in 2009.
Among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54, Latifah at a 0.8/5 is up 60% over both its 0.5/3 lead-in and year-ago time period average.
On WCBS New York at 9 a.m., Queen Latifah was up 57% over last year to a 2.2/8 in households and up 120% to a 1.1/8 among women 25-54 to a 1.1/8. On KCBS Los Angeles at 2pm, the show grew 22% in households to a 1.1/4 and 100% among women 25-54 to a 0.6/5 compared to year-ago time period averages.
One of Latifah's biggest first-week performances came on KSAT San Antonio at 3 p.m., where the show averaged a 3.4/9 and finished first in its time period over such competitors as CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil and Warner Bros.' Ellen.
