'Queen Latifah' Guaranteed Season Two

Sony Pictures Television’s Queen Latifah will return for season two with the CBS Station Group confirming it will keep the show through the 2014-15 TV season.

Like Disney/ABC’s Katie before it, Queen Latifah was originally sold in two-year deals and its return was expected.

“We are proud to have the CBS stations as our partners as we continue to build the Queen Latifah show into a franchise brand,” said John Weiser, SPT's president of U.S. distribution in a statement.

Queen Latifah is averaging a 1.1 most current household rating, season to date, according to Nielsen Media Research, ranking it first among this season’s rookie first-run shows. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Latifah is averaging a 0.7.

The Queen Latifah Show is produced by Flavor Unit, Overbrook Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. Queen Latifah is cleared in 97% of the U.S., and on major CBS stations in morning time periods.