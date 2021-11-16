Publica To Provide Ad Serving For rlaxx TV in Europe

European-based streaming service rlaxx TV said it selected Publica as its ad server, providing ad break controls and enabling advertisers to reach audiences with a TV-like ad experience..

rlaxx TV is available on approximately 85% of smart TVs in Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, with plans to launch in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2022,

Publica serves over 3 billion ads on CTV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, MLB, Philo, Samsung, ViacomCBS and Xumo., Publica is owned by Integral Ad Science

“We’re excited to collaborate with rlaxx TV, delivering premium content to their growing audiences in EMEA and beyond. Through this strategic partnership, rlaxx TV can access the ad decisioning technology required to grow their global CTV advertising revenue, empower advertisers with additional controls, and improve the streaming experience for their audiences,” said Ben Antier, Co-Founder and CEO, Publica.

Publica’s technology lets advertisers use linear TV buying techniques for CTV, including separating competitive brands and letting sponsors buy the first slot within ad pods.

“Now, we can assure SSPs have a seamless connection to our premium CTV inventory and increase our yields,” said Ronny Lutzi, CEO and founder, rlaxx TV.