PTC Pushes Investigation of Porn Clip on KREM Spokane

Michelle Boss anchors the weather segment during which a pornographic clip (blurred above) aired on a screen behind her.

The Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) is urging Tegna‘s KREM Spokane, Washington, to conduct a thorough investigation of how a pornographic clip wound up in an Oct. 17 weather report. The Spokane Police Department‘s Special Victims Unit is currently doing so.

The station acknowledged that the clip had appeared in its 6 p.m. news and apologized in its 11 p.m. newscast, but has not explained how the offending video footage made it onscreen.

“Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight," the on-air apology went. "An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again."

“It is indeed unfortunate that this situation has arisen, as I’m sure it does not reflect the values of the TV station or its leadership,” wrote PTC president Tim Winter. “That is why it is vital for the station to levy swift and public accountability on the perpetrator[s]. The bold actions you take should serve to mitigate the potential financial penalties the station might face. We look forward to your response.”

Spokane SVU said they had received multiple calls around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night (Oct. 17) about the broadcast. It is investigating “how the image appeared and where it came from.“ Station personnel are cooperating, the department pointed out.

The FCC has rules against broadcasting indecent material between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., and while news is generally exempt, that informal exemption is for news content of public importance.