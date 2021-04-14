PTC Changes Name to Reflect Rise in Streaming

The Parents Television Council has changed its name to Parents Television and Media Council (PTMC) to reflect is increased focus on other entertainment media platforms.

Particularly during the pandemic, the video distribution of choice has been online streaming, which has been reflected in PTMC's activities.

In March, for example, the group issued an advertiser advisory about Hulu content. Last fall, it took aim at Netflix's Cuties, but also applauded Disney Plus's deal with ClearPlay.

“The traditional television screen has been transforming rapidly in recent years, and perhaps no faster than in the past year because of the pandemic," said PTMC president Tim Winter. "Children today consume their entertainment content not primarily on a television in the living room, but on ubiquitous screens – computers, phones, tablets, videogame devices, you name it – wherever they go. And today, more graphic and age-inappropriate content is within their reach than ever before."