PTC Cites Hulu Fare in Advertiser Advisory

The Parents Television Council (PTC) continued to retrain its focus on streaming content, cautioning advertisers to pay attention to the Hulu content they are supporting.

PTC specifically called out Hulu's A Teacher, PEN15 and Harlots, and the in-development Bitches and Punk Ass Bitches, calling them all programs "brought to us via the once-family-friendly Walt Disney Company."

PTC said that any program that features children in explicit or dangerous situations should be on advertisers' "do not buy" list.

PTC historically focused on broadcast content, which is subject to FCC indecency rules. There are no similar content regs on pay TV or over the top, but given that, as Bloomberg recently reported, ads on Hulu will likely soon top ads on the ABC network (also owned by Disney), PTC is following the ad dollars to make its pitch about family-friendly programming.

"As media dollars pour away from television into streaming platforms like Hulu, and as programmatic media buying gains traction, advertisers must be even more vigilant when it comes to the programming with which they choose to associate," said PTC President Tim Winter.