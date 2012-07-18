PS Promotions Adds 'Ricki,' 'Trisha,' '30 Rock' and 'Family Feud' to Roster

Los Angeles-based PS Promotions has added syndicated shows Ricki Lake, Trisha Goddard, 30 Rock and Family Feud to the roster of shows it represents in ten-second fee spot deals, according to the company.

Ten-second fee spots are the short spots that run in or at the end of syndicated programs and say "promotional considerations provided by" and then follow up with an advertisement. PS Promotions also sells these sorts of spots for NBCU's three established conflict talkers -- Maury, Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos -- and its off-net sitcom, The Office, as well as all of Twentieth's syndicated products.

Besides NBCU and Twentieth, PS Promotions represents FremantleMedia, Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios, Entertainment Works and MGM.

PS Promotions also promoted several key players in the company, including Linda Pierson to executive VP, Mark Amici to vice president of sales and marketing, Teresa Gonzalez to director of client services, Susan Fletcher to media director, Peggy Lee to traffic director and Pat Brown to director of program services.