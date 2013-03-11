Prospect Park to Debut 'All My Children,' 'One Life to Live' on April 29
Prospect Park's The Online Network will debut new episodes
of revivedsoap operas All My Children and One Life to Live beginning
Monday, April 29.
Episodes of All My Children and One Life to Live
will be available to stream online weekdays in high-def (when available) via
the free Hulu service and to Hulu Plus subscribers on connected TVs, mobile
phones, tablets and PCs. In addition, the iTunes Store will offer both series
via iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV and Mac and PC.
"We thank the fans whose tenaciousness to
see these shows return made this historical moment possible. We are determined
to repay their support by delivering new and creatively groundbreaking episodes
that both the fans, as well as legions of new viewers, will love. These viewers
will absolutely embrace the flexibility Hulu and iTunes provide to watch their
shows anywhere, anytime," said Jeff Kwatinetz and Rich Frank, Prospect
Park's partners.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.