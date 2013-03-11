Prospect Park to Debut 'All My Children,' 'One Life to Live' on April 29

Prospect Park's The Online Network will debut new episodes

of revivedsoap operas All My Children and One Life to Live beginning

Monday, April 29.





Episodes of All My Children and One Life to Live

will be available to stream online weekdays in high-def (when available) via

the free Hulu service and to Hulu Plus subscribers on connected TVs, mobile

phones, tablets and PCs. In addition, the iTunes Store will offer both series

via iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV and Mac and PC.





"We thank the fans whose tenaciousness to

see these shows return made this historical moment possible. We are determined

to repay their support by delivering new and creatively groundbreaking episodes

that both the fans, as well as legions of new viewers, will love. These viewers

will absolutely embrace the flexibility Hulu and iTunes provide to watch their

shows anywhere, anytime," said Jeff Kwatinetz and Rich Frank, Prospect

Park's partners.