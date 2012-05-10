ProSiebenSat.1 Extends CBS Output Deal

In the run-up to the L.A. Screenings this month, the German broadcasting group ProSiebenSat.1 has extended its existing output deal with CBS Studios International. The multiyear pact gives the company exclusive broadcasting rights for Germany, Austria and Switzerland to all new U.S. series that the Hollywood studio produces over the next few years and includes VOD rights.

"CBS has been our partner for top U.S. series for 15 years," noted Thomas Ebeling, CEO of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group in a statement. "Our most successful long-term shows include many CBS series. We are delighted to continue our good work together in the years to come."

CBS has been an important supplier to ProSiebenSat.1, which airs such series as NCIS, NCIS: LA and Hawaii Five-0 on its German stations that are produced by the Hollywood studio.

"We have enjoyed a terrific relationship with ProSiebensat.1 Group for many years," added Armando Nuñez, president, CBS Studios International in a statement. "The extension of this agreement solidifies our position in this important market with a strong partner as we continue to grow our new series into successful global franchises."