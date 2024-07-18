Progressive Had most National and Local Ad Impressions, AdImpact Reports

Insurance company Progressive led all advertisers in national and local impressions in June and July, according to AdImpact’s new TV intelligence platform, which measures broadcast, cable and connected TV advertising at the local level.

Because it focuses on political advertising, AdImpact’s platform collects data from all 210 designated market areas. It’s platform now collects national and local impressions across all industries.

“As the television landscape continues to evolve, advertisers demand real-time insights into the markets and channels they’re investing in,” said Don Norton, general manager, data solutions at AdImpact. “The introduction of our user-friendly platform will equip advertisers and media owners with the insights they need to make smart business decisions across traditional and streaming environments.”

During June and July, Progressive has registered 3.267 billion impressions to lead all advertisers. Toyota was No. 2 with 2.899 billion and HBO Max had 2.891 billion.

AdImpact said that all advertisers haad 296 billion impressions for the four week in June and July it measured, down 13.3% from the previous four weeks.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group delivered the most impressions to advertisers in local DMAs with 15.463 billion, followed by Gray Television at 12.657 billion and E.W. Scripps at 12.634 billion,

New York, the No. 1 market had 30.2 billion impressions, followed by 13.3 billion in Los Angeles and 10.9 billion in Philadelphia.