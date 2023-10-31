Adimpact Launches Potomac Political Media-Buying Software

With a presidential election season around the corner, ad intelligence company AdImpact said it has launched Potomac, a new political media-buying software product.

Potomac is a centralized platform for planning, buying, revising and reconciling political campaigns on national and local linear broadcast and cable, AdImpact said.

A financial dashboard, digital buying and an option for automatic make-goods are expected to be added by year-end, the company said.

"Potomac will revolutionize political media buying by equipping those running campaigns to operate and compete on a landscape that has become increasingly fast-paced and dynamic,” Nora Hall, product lead on Potomac for AdImpact, said. “With its user-centric design and comprehensive features, our innovative software is poised to consolidate workflows, increase efficiency, and most importantly — boost impact. We are excited to introduce Potomac as a new go-to solution designed to tackle the complexities of political media buying and deliver unparalleled success ahead of this monumental political cycle.”

Potomac's cloud-based software enables users to access real-time information about orders, traffic and payments.

“What sets Potomac apart is its fully automated rate request and avail upload system. Users can store and upload files seamlessly while staying on top of your campaign's progress,” Harvey Kent, strategic adviser to AdImpact, said. “This cutting-edge software fills a longstanding gap in the market and finally provides a comprehensive efficiency-driven solution for political media buyers.”