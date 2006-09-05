Program Partners Taps Gregorian For National Sales

Veteran station and syndication executive Vicky Gregorian has joined Program Partners, Los Angeles, as executive VP and national sales manager.

Gregorian most recently had been handling national sales for New Line Television, where she oversaw the syndication of some big-ticket theatricals including the Lord of the Rings and Austin Powers series. She is also former chairman of NATPE, the principal trade association for syndicated programmers.

Program Partners, headed by Ritch Colbert and Josh Raphaelson, syndicates weekly procedural two-hour drama block, Crime Watch, featuring Canadian imports Cold Squad and Stone Undercover. That block builds on the success of the company's initial Canadian import procedural success, DaVinci's Inquest.