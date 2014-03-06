Prince Sends 'Arsenio' to Ratings High

CBS Television Distribution’s The Arsenio Hall Show, featuring sole guest Prince on Wednesday, March 5, scored the show’s highest ratings since September 11, 2013, the show’s third day on the air.

The show hit a 1.4 rating/3 share household average in the weighted metered markets on the night, up 56% from the show’s February 2014 average, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Among adults 18-49, Arsenio grew 50% to a 0.6/2, tying ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live in the key demographic.

Prince, who guest starred on Fox’s New Girl in its post-Super Bowl episode, performed a new tune, "FunkNRoll," and took questions from the audience. Prince also performed the hit track, "She's Always in My Hair," on the show, as well as premiering a new song, "Mutiny."