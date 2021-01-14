Primetime Ratings Wednesday: NBC Wins With ‘Chicago’ Shows
ABC's Wednesday comedies return, and ‘Call Your Mother’ debuts
NBC had the winning score in Wednesday prime, as the Chicago shows led the net to the title. NBC had a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was Fox at 0.7/4.
The networks, for the most part, were live with news coverage of the Capitol riots the Wednesday before.
Chicago Med and Chicago Fire both got a 1.0, Med level with its last airing in November and Fire up a tenth, and Chicago P.D. also up a tenth at 0.9.
Fox had The Masked Dancer and Name That Tune both at a flat 0.7.
ABC and CBS both got a 0.5/3. ABC had comedies. The Goldbergs got a 0.7, level with its last airing in December, and American Housewife was down 17% to 0.5. The Conners got a flat 0.6 and Call Your Mother, from Kari Lizer and starring Kyra Sedgwick as a mother having a rough time as an empty nester, premiered at 0.5. A rerun of The Chase followed the comedies.
On CBS it was The Price is Right at Night at 0.7 and SEAL Team at a flat 0.5, then SWAT dipping 20% to 0.4.
Univision got a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision aired Vencer El Desamor at 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.3. Dulce Ambicion got a 0.2. All three were flat with the day before.
On Telemundo, El Domo del Dinero got a 0.2. Todo Por Mi Hija got a 0.4 and Falsa Identidad a 0.3. All three were level with Tuesday’s episodes.
The CW got a 0.0/0 with reruns of Riverdale and Nancy Drew.
