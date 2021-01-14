Primetime Ratings Wednesday: NBC Wins With ‘Chicago’ Shows

NBC had the winning score in Wednesday prime, as the Chicago shows led the net to the title. NBC had a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was Fox at 0.7/4.

The networks, for the most part, were live with news coverage of the Capitol riots the Wednesday before.

Chicago Med and Chicago Fire both got a 1.0, Med level with its last airing in November and Fire up a tenth, and Chicago P.D. also up a tenth at 0.9.

Fox had The Masked Dancer and Name That Tune both at a flat 0.7.

ABC and CBS both got a 0.5/3. ABC had comedies. The Goldbergs got a 0.7, level with its last airing in December, and American Housewife was down 17% to 0.5. The Conners got a flat 0.6 and Call Your Mother, from Kari Lizer and starring Kyra Sedgwick as a mother having a rough time as an empty nester, premiered at 0.5. A rerun of The Chase followed the comedies.

On CBS it was The Price is Right at Night at 0.7 and SEAL Team at a flat 0.5, then SWAT dipping 20% to 0.4.

Univision got a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision aired Vencer El Desamor at 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.3. Dulce Ambicion got a 0.2. All three were flat with the day before.

On Telemundo, El Domo del Dinero got a 0.2. Todo Por Mi Hija got a 0.4 and Falsa Identidad a 0.3. All three were level with Tuesday’s episodes.

The CW got a 0.0/0 with reruns of Riverdale and Nancy Drew.