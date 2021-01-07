Primetime Ratings Wednesday: NBC on Top as Networks Cover DC Mayhem

NBC had the top score in Wednesday prime, with most networks going to live coverage of President Trump’s supporters taking over the Capitol in Washington, and Congress’ certification of Electoral College votes for the president. NBC, live throughout prime, posted a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Tied for second were ABC and Fox at 0.7/4.

ABC was also covering the breaking news live across prime.

Fox had The Masked Dancer at 0.7, down 42% from its premiere, and the premiere of Name That Tune at 0.7.

CBS scored a 0.4/2. It had comedy reruns 8-9 p.m. and then went with live news.

Univision also posted a 0.4/2 with live coverage.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2 with Noticias.

The CW got a 0.1/0 with repeats of Riverdale and Nancy Drew.