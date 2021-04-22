Primetime Ratings Wednesday: ‘Masked Singer’ Double Shot Wins It For Fox

Fox had the top score in Wednesday’s prime, with The Masked Singer tallying its usual haul of Nielsen points. Fox scored a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. In second was NBC at 0.9/6.

Two hours of The Masked Singer got a 1.1 and 1.2, up a little from last week’s 1.1.

NBC had its Chicago dramas. Chicago Med got a 0.9 and Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. 0.8s. All three went up a tenth.

ABC, CBS and Univision all earned a 0.4/3. ABC had The Goldbergs at 0.6 and Home Economics at 0.4, both flat, then The Conners down 33% to 0.4 and Call Your Mother at a flat 0.3. A Million Little Things got a level 0.3.

CBS had The Price is Right at Night at 0.5. SEAL Team and SWAT both got a flat 0.4.

On Univision it was La Rosa De Guadalupe at 0.5, Te Acuerdas De Mi at 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador at 0.3, all three level with last week.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos did a flat 0.3 and La Suerte De Loli lost 33% for a 0.2. Buscando A Frida got a level 0.3.

The CW weighed in at 0.1/1. Kung Fu did a flat 0.2 and led into a Nancy Drew rerun.