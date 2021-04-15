Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox on Top With Strong ‘Singer’

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, with The Masked Singer doing its usual damage. Fox earned a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Runner-up was NBC at 0.5/3.

The Masked Singer did a 1.1 and Game of Talents a 0.6, both competition series flat.

NBC had repeats of its Chicago dramas.

ABC and Univision both scored a 0.4/3. ABC had The Goldbergs at a flat 0.6 and Home Economics down 20% from its premiere for a 0.4, then The Conners at a level 0.6. Call Your Mother scored a flat 0.3 and A Million Little Things was off 25% to 0.3.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe shot up 25% to 0.5, Te Acuerdas De Mi scored a flat 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador tallied a level 0.3.

CBS and Telemundo both posted a 0.3/2. On CBS, the Tough As Nails season finale grew 25% to 0.5 and led into reruns.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos did a 0.3, as did La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida. Exatlon and La Suerte went up a tenth and Buscando stayed flat.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Kung Fu got a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1, the pair level with last week.