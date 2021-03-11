Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox Wins With ‘Masked Singer’
‘Game of Talents’ opens leading out of ‘Singer’
Fox had the winning score on Wednesday thanks to the return of The Masked Singer. With Niecy Nash filling in as host on Singer, Fox scored a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That squeaked by NBC’s 0.9/6.
The Masked Singer got a 1.2 and new competition series Game of Talents got a 0.7. The last season of The Masked Singer opened at 1.4 in September.
NBC had Chicago Med down a tenth at 1.0, Chicago Fire at 0.9 and Chicago P.D. at 0.8, the latter two level.
CBS and Univision both scored a 0.4/2. CBS had Tough As Nails and SEAL Team at 0.4 and SWAT at 0.3. Tough As Nails was flat and SEAL Team and SWAT lost a tenth apiece.
On Univision, Vencer El Desamor got a 0.4. Te Acuerdas De Mi and La Hija Del Embajador both got a 0.3. All three were level with last week.
ABC and Telemundo both came in at 0.3/2. ABC had comedy reruns before The Con lost 33% for a 0.2.
On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos did a 0.3, as did La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida. La Suerte gained a tenth while the other two stayed flat.
The CW got a 0.1/1. Riverdale and Nancy Drew both got a flat 0.1.
