Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ‘This Is Us’ Gives NBC Win

NBC had the winning score in Tuesday ratings with This Is Us leading the way. NBC scored a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Tied for second were ABC, CBS and Univision, all at 0.4/3.

Young Rock did a flat 0.6 on NBC and Kenan went up 25% to 0.5. This Is Us got a level 0.8 and New Amsterdam shot up 25% to 0.5.

On ABC, the season finale of To Tell the Truth earned a 0.5 and Black-ish a 0.4, then Mixed-ish a 0.3. Soul of a Nation scored a 0.2. All four were flat.

CBS had drama reruns.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor got a 0.5. Te Acuerdas De Mi got a 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador a 0.3. All three were level with last week.

Fox and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. Fox had Holmes Family Effect across its prime, the series flat with last week.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos scored a 0.3, as did La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida. All three stayed flat.

The CW posted a 0.2/2. The Flash and Superman & Lois both tallied a level 0.2.