Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ‘NCIS’ Takes Title for CBS

CBS won the Tuesday ratings battle, with NCIS setting the pace. CBS rated a 0.7 on the night, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 5 share. In second was NBC at 0.6/4.

NCIS got a 0.8 and FBI a 0.7, both level with last week. FBI: Most Wanted shot up 20% to 0.6.

On NBC, Young Rock scored a flat 0.6 and Kenan lost 20% for a 0.4. This Is Us dropped 11% to 0.8 and New Amsterdam slid 33% to 0.4.

Univision was at 0.4/3. Vencer El Desamor got a 0.5, Te Acuerdas De Mi a 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador a 0.3. All three stayed level.

ABC, Fox and Telemundo all scored a 0.3/2. ABC had To Tell the Truth at 0.5 and comedy reruns, then Soul of a Nation at 0.2. Both new episodes were flat.

On Fox it was the premiere of home improvement show Holmes Family Effect at 0.3 across two hours.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida all at a flat 0.3.

The CW got a 0.2/1. The Flash and Superman & Lois both lost a tenth for a 0.2.