Primetime Ratings Tuesday: CBS on Top With ‘NCIS’

CBS had the winning score in Tuesday prime, with NCIS pacing the net to the title. CBS rated a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was ABC at 0.6/4.

NCIS got a 0.9, up from last week’s 0.8 and 0.7 double run. FBI shot up 33% from its last airing to 0.8 and FBI: Most Wanted grew 20% to 0.6.

ABC had the premiere of To Tell the Truth at 0.6. On a new night, Black-ish and the season premiere of Mixed-ish both got a 0.6, Black-ish growing 50%. Big Sky did a flat 0.6.

Fox had a 0.5/3. The Resident posted a 0.6 and Prodigal Son a 0.4, The Resident up a tenth and Prodigal Son down a tenth.

Telemundo and Univision both notched a 0.4/2. Telemundo had the season starter for Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.4. The premieres of La Suerta de Loli and Buscando a Frida both got a 0.4.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor did a 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras a 0.4. Dulce Ambicion scored a 0.3. All three were level with last week.

NBC scored a 0.3/2. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist went up 25% to 0.5. After a This Is Us rerun, Nurses got a flat 0.2.

The CW rated a 0.1/0. Two Sentence Horror Stories and Trickster both scored a flat 0.1.