‘The Rookie’ Returns on ABC Jan. 3

ABC has shared premiere dates for early 2021, including drama The Rookie and new comedy Call Your Mother. Season three of The Rookie, about the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department, begins Jan. 3. Call Your Mother, from creator Kari Lizer, moves into the Wednesday comedy block Jan. 13, with Black-ish shifting to Tuesdays. Kyra Sedgwick stars in the new multicamera comedy as an empty-nester mom, on after The Conners.

Black-ish leads into season two of Mixed-ish on Tuesdays starting Jan. 26, followed by David E. Kelley drama Big Sky.

Medical drama The Good Doctor returns from a holiday rest Monday, Jan. 11.

Legal drama For Life is back Jan. 20.

Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy and A Million Little Things come back March 4.