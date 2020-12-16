Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ABC Wins With ‘The Bachelorette’

ABC won the Tuesday ratings contest, as The Bachelorette led the way. ABC had a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That outdid NBC’s 0.8/5.

The Bachelorette got a 1.1 and 1.0 across two hours, both down a tenth of a point from last week, and drama Big Sky grew 20% to 0.6.

NBC had The Voice finale across prime. It did a 0.7 in the first hour, level with last week, and a 0.9 in the next two.

Everyone else was playing for scraps. Univision scored a 0.4/3. Vencer El Desamor shot up 25% to 0.5. Imperio de Mentiras posted a 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion a 0.3, those two flat.

CBS got a 0.3/2. Music special Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music, hosted by Kevin Bacon and Eve, got a 0.3 and was followed by reruns of NCIS and FBI.

Fox and Telemundo both rated a 0.2/1. Fox had a Cosmos: Possible Worlds rerun and an episode of Next down 50% to 0.1.

Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at 0.1, Todo Por Mi Hija got a 0.3 and Falsa Identidad a 0.2. All three shows lost a tenth of a point.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Swamp Thing and Tell Me a Story both scored a flat 0.1.