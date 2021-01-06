Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ABC Wins With ‘Lion King’

ABC won the Tuesday prime ratings battle, with an airing of 2019 movie The Lion King leading the way. ABC got a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat NBC’s 0.6/4.

Jon Favreau directed The Lion King. ABC’s prime ended with a news special on the Georgia senate elections at 0.4.

NBC had the season starter for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist at 0.5. This Is Us got a 1.0 and Nurses shot up 50% for a 0.3.

CBS got a 0.5/3 and Fox a 0.4/3. CBS had repeated dramas.

On Fox it was two-hour special Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at a flat 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija down 25% for a 0.3, then Falsa Identidad at a level 0.3.

Univision had Vencer El Desamor at 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.3, both flat, then Dulce Ambicion down 33% for a 0.2.

The CW got a 0.1/1. World’s Funniest Animals got a 0.1 and a repeat of Masters of Illusion followed.