Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ABC Wins With ‘Lion King’
‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ opens on NBC
ABC won the Tuesday prime ratings battle, with an airing of 2019 movie The Lion King leading the way. ABC got a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat NBC’s 0.6/4.
Jon Favreau directed The Lion King. ABC’s prime ended with a news special on the Georgia senate elections at 0.4.
NBC had the season starter for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist at 0.5. This Is Us got a 1.0 and Nurses shot up 50% for a 0.3.
CBS got a 0.5/3 and Fox a 0.4/3. CBS had repeated dramas.
On Fox it was two-hour special Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.
Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at a flat 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija down 25% for a 0.3, then Falsa Identidad at a level 0.3.
Univision had Vencer El Desamor at 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.3, both flat, then Dulce Ambicion down 33% for a 0.2.
The CW got a 0.1/1. World’s Funniest Animals got a 0.1 and a repeat of Masters of Illusion followed.
