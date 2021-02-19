Trending

Primetime Ratings Thursday: Univision Wins With Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 Awards

ABC, CBS and Fox split second place

Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 Awards

Univision took the Thursday primetime ratings title, according to Nielsen overnights with a 0.8 and a 5 share. ABC, CBS and Fox split second with a 0.6/4. Univision had the Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 Awards across prime from 8 to 10 p.m.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune did well for ABC with a 0.8/5, up a tenth from the week before. The Chase followed with a 0.6, same as last week followed by The Hustler at a 0.4, no change as well.

CBS had Young Sheldon and B Positive at a 0.8, same as last week. Mom was down a tenth of a point at a 0.6. The Unicorn was also down a tenth to a 0.4 and Clarice saw a 33% decrease from last week's premiere to a 0.4.

Fox had Hell's Kitchen stay the same at a 0.7. Call Me Kat also stayed the same at a 0.5 and Last Man Standing stayed the same at a 0.4.

NBC ranked third with a 0.5/3. Mr. Mayor was up a tenth from the week before to a 0.5 followed by a repeat of Young Rock. Law & Order: SVU rated a 0.7 and Dateline NBC was up 66% from last week at a 0.5.

The CW and Telemundo tied with a 0.2/1. Both Walker and Legacies stayed at the same at 0.2 and 0.1. Exatlon Estados Unidos stayed the same at 0.3. La Suerte de Loli was down a tenth to a 0.2. Buscando A Frida was also down a tenth to 0.2. 