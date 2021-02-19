Primetime Ratings Thursday: Univision Wins With Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 Awards

Univision took the Thursday primetime ratings title, according to Nielsen overnights with a 0.8 and a 5 share. ABC, CBS and Fox split second with a 0.6/4. Univision had the Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 Awards across prime from 8 to 10 p.m.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune did well for ABC with a 0.8/5, up a tenth from the week before. The Chase followed with a 0.6, same as last week followed by The Hustler at a 0.4, no change as well.

CBS had Young Sheldon and B Positive at a 0.8, same as last week. Mom was down a tenth of a point at a 0.6. The Unicorn was also down a tenth to a 0.4 and Clarice saw a 33% decrease from last week's premiere to a 0.4.

Fox had Hell's Kitchen stay the same at a 0.7. Call Me Kat also stayed the same at a 0.5 and Last Man Standing stayed the same at a 0.4.

NBC ranked third with a 0.5/3. Mr. Mayor was up a tenth from the week before to a 0.5 followed by a repeat of Young Rock. Law & Order: SVU rated a 0.7 and Dateline NBC was up 66% from last week at a 0.5.

The CW and Telemundo tied with a 0.2/1. Both Walker and Legacies stayed at the same at 0.2 and 0.1. Exatlon Estados Unidos stayed the same at 0.3. La Suerte de Loli was down a tenth to a 0.2. Buscando A Frida was also down a tenth to 0.2.