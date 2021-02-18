‘Mom’ to Wrap After Season Eight Finale

CBS comedy Mom will end when the season eight finale airs May 6. The show comes from Chuck Lorre and stars Allison Janney.

The series began with Christy (Anna Faris), a newly sober single mother raising two children, reuniting with her estranged mother, Bonnie (Janney). Faris left after season seven. The cast includes Jaime Pressly, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, Kristen Johnston and William Fichtner.

“Since its premiere, Mom has touched people’s lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “Mom redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney.”

Mom is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

It premiered in 2013 and won a pair of Emmys.

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” said executive producers Lorre, Baker and Bakay. “From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at the White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

Warner Bros. Television called Mom “a beautiful series with storylines depicting the real-life struggles and successes of those in recovery.” Kristen Johnson shared the news with fans on Wednesday: