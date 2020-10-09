Primetime Ratings: ‘Thursday Night Football’ Touches Down on Fox
Healthy return for ‘Supernatural’ on CW
Fox won the Thursday ratings battle, with Thursday Night Football leading the way. Fox had Tom Brady’s Buccaneers against the Chicago Bears across prime. Fox’s 3.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and 17 share trounced the 0.5/3s put up by ABC and CBS.
ABC had Celebrity Family Feud down 13% to 0.7 and Press Your Luck off 17% to 0.5. Match Game fell 40% to 0.3.
CBS had Big Brother down 22% to 0.9 and comedy reruns, then Star Trek: Discovery off 33% to 0.2.
NBC, Telemundo and Univision all posted a 0.3/2. NBC had the premiere of Connecting at 0.3 and a Late Night with Seth Meyers special at 0.2. Two hours of Dateline NBC got a flat 0.4.
Telemundo saw Exatlon Estados Unidos go up 33% to 0.4 and Todo Por Mi Hija at a flat 0.3. Falsa Identidad fell 50% to a 0.1.
On Univision it was Medicos at 0.3 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.4, then Dulce Ambicion got a 0.3. All three were flat.
The CW tallied a 0.2/1. The return of Supernatural posted a 0.4 and the premiere of The Outpost got a 0.1.
