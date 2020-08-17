Final Season of ‘Supernatural’ Starts on The CW Oct. 8

Supernatural begins the final leg of its 15-season run Oct. 8 on The CW, which shared its fall premiere plans. Sam and Dean Winchester’s long journey reaches its finale Nov. 19, following a celebration of the Winchesters and “the angels and demons, the deities and monsters that have made the series so beloved,” said The CW, when special Supernatural: The Long Way Home leads into the finale.

Seven episodes remain. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are in the cast. Supernatural debuted in 2005.

Magic show Masters of Illusion and new series World’s Funniest Animals premiere on The CW Friday, Sept. 18.

Season two of sci fi series Pandora begins Sunday, Oct. 4.

Swamp Thing, based on the DC character, starts with a 90-minute episode Oct. 6. A week later, season two of fairy tale thriller Tell Me a Story premieres.

Devils, starring Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey, debuts Oct. 7. An Italian/French production, Devils follows Massimo Ruggero (Borghi), the ruthless head of trading at investment bank NYL, and his mentor, CEO Dominic Morgan (Dempsey).

Season two of Coroner starts Oct. 7.

Season three of lone-survivor series The Outpost begins Oct. 8, leading out of Supernatural.

The IHeartRadio Music Festival is on The CW Sept. 27-28.