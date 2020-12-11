Primetime Ratings Thursday: Fox on Top With NFL

Fox won the Thursday ratings battle, thanks to Thursday Night Football. Fox posted a 2.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 14 share. Well behind was ABC at 0.8/5.

Fox had the Patriots versus the Rams across prime. The last Thursday Night Football, Cardinals-Seahawks, got a 2.6.

ABC had Station 19 at a flat 0.8 and Grey’s Anatomy at 1.1, then A Million Little Things at 0.5, the latter two both down a tenth of a point.

NBC scored a 0.4/3 and Univision a 0.4/2. NBC had specials One Night Only: The Best of Broadway at 0.5 from 8 to 10 and Time Person of the Year at 0.3. Tina Fey hosted One Night Only.

On Univision it was Vencer El Desamor at a flat 0.5 and Liga MX soccer at 0.3.

CBS and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. CBS had comedy reruns and Star Trek: Discovery at a level 0.2.

On Telemundo it was El Domo del Dinero down 33% to 0.2. Todo Por Mi Hija got a 0.4, then Falsa Identidad a 0.3, those two flat.

The CW got a 0.1/0 with special Silent Night: A Song For the World across its prime.