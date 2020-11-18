Tina Fey to Host ‘One Night Only: The Best of Broadway’ On NBC

Tina Fey will host One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, celebrating theater in New York, on NBC Dec. 10. The two-hour special will feature performances from the casts of Ain’t Too Proud -- The Life and Times of The Temptations, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, Rent and an appearance by the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Performers include Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge and Patti Labelle, and appearances from Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O’Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos and Susan Kelechi Watson, among others.

“With Broadway being crippled by current events, it’s never been more vital to showcase these incredible performers and remind audiences of their extraordinary talents for when they return to the stage,” said Doug Vaughan, executive VP, special programs, NBC Entertainment. “We’re proud to partner with Broadway Cares and do our part to help those in that tight-knit community during these difficult times.”

Broadway show Mean Girls is based on the Tina Fey film of the same name.

“I'm so happy to be a part of this night, raising money for Broadway Cares, and to watch these mega talented people do what they do best,” Fey said.

Donations during the special will help provide groceries and medication, health care and emergency financial assistance to those in the Broadway community who are in need.

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway is a production of Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman the executive producer.