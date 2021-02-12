Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC, CBS, Fox Split Win

ABC, CBS and Fox shared the Thursday ratings crown, ABC with game shows, CBS with comedies and Fox with Hell’s Kitchen. All three rated a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share.

Univision got a 0.4/2. NBC and Telemundo scored a 0.3/2 and The CW a 0.2/1.

ABC had Celebrity Wheel of Fortune down 13% to 0.7, The Chase at a flat 0.6 and The Hustler off 20% for a 0.4.

CBS had its Thursday comedies back, with Young Sheldon at 0.8 and B Positive at 0.6, both flat. Mom got a 0.7 and The Unicorn a 0.5, both shows up a tenth. The series premiere of thriller drama Clarice, a spinoff of The Silence of the Lambs, got a decent 0.5.

On Fox, Hell’s Kitchen scored a 0.7. Call Me Kat got a 0.5 and Last Man Standing a 0.4. All three were level with last week.

Univision had Vencer El Desamor at 0.5 and Te Acuerdas de Mi and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3. All three were flat.

NBC had Mr. Mayor down 20% to 0.4 and Superstore at a flat 0.4. A Law & Order: SVU rerun led into Dateline NBC at its usual 0.3.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte de Loli and Buscando a Frida all scored a flat 0.3.

The CW had Walker at 0.2 and Legacies at 0.1, both down a tenth.