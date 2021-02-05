Primetime Ratings Thursday: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Paces Fox

Fox won Thursday primetime, with Hell’s Kitchen setting the pace. Fox scored a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second were ABC and NBC at 0.4/3.

Hell’s Kitchen got a flat 0.7 on Fox and comedies Call Me Kat lost 17% for a 0.5 and Last Man Standing rated a level 0.4.

ABC had reruns of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune across prime.

On NBC it was Mr. Mayor at 0.5 and Superstore at 0.4, both flat. A couple Law & Order: SVU reruns followed.

Univision posted a 0.4/2. Vencer El Desamor got a 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras a 0.4, the pair flat. Dulce Ambicion grew 50% to 0.3.

CBS and Telemundo both got a 0.3/2. CBS had comedy reruns and the Star Trek: Discovery finale at its usual 0.2.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte de Loli and Buscando a Frida all at a flat 0.3.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. Walker got a 0.3 and Legacies a 0.2, both dramas level with last week.