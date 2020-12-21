Primetime Ratings Sunday: NBC Wins With Browns-Giants

NBC had the winning score in Sunday prime, thanks to Sunday Night Football. NBC posted a 2.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share. In second was CBS at 1.6/9.

Football Night in America lost 33% for a 1.0 on NBC and the game, Browns versus Giants, got a 3.3. Last week, Steelers-Bills posted a 3.8.

CBS had Chiefs-Saints at the start of prime, then 60 Minutes at 3.1. Special Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert got a 0.8. The 22nd Annual A Home For the Holidays got a 0.4, up a tenth from last year.

Everyone else was playing for scraps. ABC got a 0.5/3 and Fox a 0.4/2. ABC had 1965 classic The Sound of Music, about an Austrian nanny with a gift for song, across prime. The movie got a 0.6 last December.

Fox had comedy reruns and a repeat of The Moodys.

Telemundo scored a 0.3/2 and Univision a 0.3/1. Telemundo had movies The Marine 4: Moving Target and Jack Reacher.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora down 60% to 0.2 and two hours of Enamorandos: Amor En La Navidad at 0.2 and 0.3. Sal y Pimienta got a 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.1/0. Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic got a 0.1, as did The Outpost. The Outpost was up a tenth.