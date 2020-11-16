CBS Airs ‘Garth & Trisha Live’ Holiday Event Dec. 20

CBS debuts Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event Sunday, Dec. 20. Starring Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, the one-hour special follows their April 1 special. Brooks and Yearwood, who are married, will perform live from their home recording studio, Studio G, singing holiday classics. Brooks will share details about how viewers can make song requests on his weekly Facebook Live program.

“Our viewers loved reaching out directly to Garth and Trisha to request their favorite hits back when the pandemic first hit. It brought some fun and joy directly into their living rooms as they were hunkered down with their families,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music & live events/alternative & reality for CBS. “Now, nine long months later, who better to bring some holiday magic, performing some of the greatest holiday songs of all time than Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.”

Garth & Trisha Live is produced by Horse of Troy Productions, Inc.