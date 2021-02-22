Primetime Ratings Sunday: ‘American Idol’ Down But ABC Still on Top

ABC won the Sunday ratings, with American Idol leading the way. ABC got a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was CBS at 0.6/4.

America’s Funniest Home Videos got a flat 0.8 on ABC and two hours of American Idol a 1.0, down a tenth from the season premiere. The Rookie got a 0.5, up a tenth from its last fresh airing last month.

On CBS, 60 Minutes rated a flat 0.7, as did The Equalizer, which lost 22%. NCIS: Los Angeles dropped 14% to 0.6 and NCIS: New Orleans scored a level 0.5.

Fox was next at 0.4/2. After reruns of Jason Biggs-hosted Cherries Wild and Bless the Harts, The Simpsons got a flat 0.5 and The Great North lost 20% for a 0.4. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy both rated a 0.5, Bob’s down 29% and Family off 38%.

NBC, Telemundo and Univision all rated a 0.3/2. NBC had reruns of Weakest Link and The Wall before two hours of Dateline NBC got a 0.4 and 0.3.

On Telemundo, two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos got a 0.3 and 0.4, up a little from last week’s 0.3, and led into movie Hanna.

On Univision, Aqui y Ahora shot up 50% to 0.3 and two hours of Alejandro Fernandez--El Especial got a 0.3. Sal y Pimienta scored a flat 0.2.

The CW rated a 0.1/1. Batwoman and Charmed both tallied a level 0.1.