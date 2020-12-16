Fox, Pepsi Offer $250,000 Prize on New Trivia Show

Fox Entertainment and Pepsi have gotten together to create Cherries Wild, a trivia game show with a $250,000 jackpot.

The show, hosted by Jason Biggs, will air on the Fox broadcast network starting Feb. 14. After its debut, episodes can be found on demand and can be streamed on The Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu and Tubi, Fox’s ad-supported over-the-top video service.

"Now more than ever, consumers are looking for content that entertains them in new ways and formats, as the media landscape continues to rapidly evolve. I couldn’t be more excited for Pepsi to collaborate with Fox Entertainment on a new, primetime game show that will deliver exciting and engaging content for fans at home,” said Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi. “Pepsi Wild Cherry fans have an unlimited sense of possibility, so bringing that idea to life through a show like Cherries Wild, where consumers will face off with a three-story tall slot machine, will be a great way to put people to the test to see who will win big.”

The show will support Pepsi’s Wild Cherry brand. Pepsi previously worked with Fox on the music competition series The X Factor and had high-profile integrations in the series Empire.

“We are excited to partner with our longtime friends at Pepsi on Cherries Wild. This is a bold concept that best illustrates the limitless possibilities that can be accomplished when two great brands join forces to deliver audiences a wildly entertaining program and an equally dazzling product,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment & specials, Fox Entertainment. “With the always charming Jason Biggs at the helm, Cherries Wild is a refreshing twist on the classic trivia game show.”

Cherries Wild was created by Wes Kauble who is also Executive Producer and is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. Pepsi worked with The Content Collective, the entertainment and content marketing division of Omnicom Media Group and OMD to negotiate and structure the Cherries Wild partnership,