Primetime Ratings Sunday: ‘60 Minutes’ Leads to CBS Win

CBS had the top score in Sunday’s prime, with 60 Minutes setting the pace. CBS earned a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was ABC at 0.7/4.

60 Minutes fell 14% to 1.2 and The Equalizer gained a tenth for a 0.8. NCIS: Los Angeles posted a flat 0.6.

CBS had March Madness hoops on before prime.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos at 0.6 and two hours of American Idol at 0.8, both level. The Rookie picked up a tenth for a 0.6.

Fox, NBC and Univision all scored a 0.3/2. Fox had the Cherries Wild finale down a tenth at 0.1 and Bless the Harts at a flat 0.2. The Simpsons got a 0.4 and The Great North a 0.3, both level with last week. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy both did a flat 0.4.

On NBC, an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun led into a new one at a flat 0.3. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist fell 50% to 0.2 and Good Girls got a level 0.3.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.2 and two hours of Mira Quien Baila Univision All Stars at a virtually level 0.3. Sal y Pimienta lost 33% for a 0.2.

Telemundo rated a 0.2/1. Two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos got a virtually flat 0.2 and movie Flightplan followed.

The CW was at 0.1/1. Batwoman and Charmed both scored a flat 0.1.