Primetime Ratings Sunday: CBS Wins With '60 Minutes'

‘60 Minutes’ puts up big number with hoops warm-up

De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Virginia Cavaliers scores against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2019 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
(Image credit: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CBS had the top score in Sunday ratings, with 60 Minutes leading the way. CBS had a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was ABC at 0.6/4. 

With March Madness basketball leading in, 60 Minutes, which included a story on investigating the assault on the Capitol, went up 17% to 1.4. Reruns followed on CBS, which had the Grammys the previous Sunday. 

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos down 25% to 0.6 and two hours of American Idol at a flat 0.8. The Who Wants to be a Millionaire finale got a level 0.4. 

Fox and NBC scored 0.3/2s. Fox had Cherries Wild down 20% to 0.2 and Bless the Harts off 33% to 0.2. The Simpsons got a flat 0.4 and The Great North fell 25% to 0.3. Bob’s Burgers slid 20% to 0.4 and a Family Guy rerun closed out prime. 

On NBC, The Voice reruns led into Ellen’s Game of Games, then Good Girls. Both got a level 0.3. 

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.2/2. Telemundo had two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos down 50% to 0.2 and 0.3, then movie Fighting

Univision had Aqui y Ahora at flat 0.2 and two hours of Mira Quien Baila down 50% to 0.2 and 0.3. Sal y Pimienta fell 25% to 0.3. 

The CW did a 0.1/1. Batwoman and Charmed both had a flat 0.1. 