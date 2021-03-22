Primetime Ratings Sunday: CBS Wins With '60 Minutes'

CBS had the top score in Sunday ratings, with 60 Minutes leading the way. CBS had a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was ABC at 0.6/4.

With March Madness basketball leading in, 60 Minutes, which included a story on investigating the assault on the Capitol, went up 17% to 1.4. Reruns followed on CBS, which had the Grammys the previous Sunday.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos down 25% to 0.6 and two hours of American Idol at a flat 0.8. The Who Wants to be a Millionaire finale got a level 0.4.

Fox and NBC scored 0.3/2s. Fox had Cherries Wild down 20% to 0.2 and Bless the Harts off 33% to 0.2. The Simpsons got a flat 0.4 and The Great North fell 25% to 0.3. Bob’s Burgers slid 20% to 0.4 and a Family Guy rerun closed out prime.

On NBC, The Voice reruns led into Ellen’s Game of Games, then Good Girls. Both got a level 0.3.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.2/2. Telemundo had two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos down 50% to 0.2 and 0.3, then movie Fighting.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora at flat 0.2 and two hours of Mira Quien Baila down 50% to 0.2 and 0.3. Sal y Pimienta fell 25% to 0.3.

The CW did a 0.1/1. Batwoman and Charmed both had a flat 0.1.