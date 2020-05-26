Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Titan Games’
Season starter of Dwayne Johnson competition series way down from last year’s premiere
NBC had the top rating in Monday prime, the premiere of The Titan Games leading the way. NBC got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That got by the 0.5/3s that ABC and Univision rated.
The two-hour Titan Games premiere got a 0.7 and Songland lost 29% for a 0.5. Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, competition series Titan Games opened to a 1.8 last year.
ABC had two Celebrity Family Feud repeats and The Baker and the Beauty at a flat 0.4.
On Univision it was 0.5s for Te Doy La Vida, Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2. Te Doy and Amor lost a tenth and Como was flat.
Fox got a 0.4/2 with reruns of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.
CBS and Telemundo rated 0.3/2s. CBS had reruns.
On Telemundo it was Cennet and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos at 0.3, Cennet down a tenth and 100 Dias flat. La Reina del Sur 2 got a flat 0.2.
The CW did a 0.1/1. Howie Mandel’s Fifth Annual All-Star Comedy Gala took up prime.
