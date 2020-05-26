Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Titan Games’

NBC had the top rating in Monday prime, the premiere of The Titan Games leading the way. NBC got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That got by the 0.5/3s that ABC and Univision rated.

The two-hour Titan Games premiere got a 0.7 and Songland lost 29% for a 0.5. Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, competition series Titan Games opened to a 1.8 last year.

ABC had two Celebrity Family Feud repeats and The Baker and the Beauty at a flat 0.4.

On Univision it was 0.5s for Te Doy La Vida, Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2. Te Doy and Amor lost a tenth and Como was flat.

Fox got a 0.4/2 with reruns of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

CBS and Telemundo rated 0.3/2s. CBS had reruns.

On Telemundo it was Cennet and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos at 0.3, Cennet down a tenth and 100 Dias flat. La Reina del Sur 2 got a flat 0.2.

The CW did a 0.1/1. Howie Mandel’s Fifth Annual All-Star Comedy Gala took up prime.