Primetime Ratings: ‘Titan Games’ Lifts NBC to Thursday Title

NBC got top spot in Thursday prime ratings, with The Titan Games leading to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.3/6 put up by CBS.

The Dwayne Johnson competition series Titan Games premiered to a 1.8 from 8 to 10 p.m., while The Blacklist opened to a 0.9, down 18% from its fall 2017 premiere.

On CBS, The Big Bang Theory rated a 2.2 and Young Sheldon a 1.7, both shows up a tenth of a point from their last fresh airings, and they led into repeats of the two comedies. SWAT closed out prime up 29% at 0.9.

ABC got a 0.7/3. Comedy reruns led into special The Last Days of John F. Kennedy Jr. at 0.7 from 9 to 11 p.m.

Fox was at 0.6/3. Gotham premiered at 0.7 after it opened to a 1.0 in fall 2017, and The Orville fell 54% from its season premiere to a 0.6.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with repeats of Supernatural and Legacies.