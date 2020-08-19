Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Easily Despite ‘AGT’ Drop
Kenan Thompson fills in for Simon as judge
NBC got the big win in Tuesday ratings, with America’s Got Talent leading the way despite being down from the week before. NBC scored a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was Univision at 0.4/3.
America’s Got Talent fell 22% to 0.7, with around 5.5 million viewers, down from 6.7 million the week before. Kenan Thompson filled in as guest judge with Simon Cowell injured. NBC’s Democratic National Convention coverage got a 0.3.
Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos at flat 0.4s, and Como Tu No Hay 2 shot up 25% to 0.5.
ABC, CBS and Telemundo all scored a 0.3/2. ABC had comedy reruns before What Would You Do? fell 25% to 0.3. Convention coverage rated a 0.3.
CBS had NCIS and FBI reruns, then convention coverage at 0.2.
Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a level 0.4 and Cennet down 25% to 0.3. Enemigo Intimo 2 got a flat 0.3.
Fox weighed in at 0.2/2 with repeats of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.
The CW got a 0.1/0. British comedy Dead Pixels premiered at 0.1, as did Tell Me a Story, which stayed flat.
