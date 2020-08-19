Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Easily Despite ‘AGT’ Drop

NBC got the big win in Tuesday ratings, with America’s Got Talent leading the way despite being down from the week before. NBC scored a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was Univision at 0.4/3.

America’s Got Talent fell 22% to 0.7, with around 5.5 million viewers, down from 6.7 million the week before. Kenan Thompson filled in as guest judge with Simon Cowell injured. NBC’s Democratic National Convention coverage got a 0.3.

Related: Ratings Down for Virtual Democratic Convention

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos at flat 0.4s, and Como Tu No Hay 2 shot up 25% to 0.5.

ABC, CBS and Telemundo all scored a 0.3/2. ABC had comedy reruns before What Would You Do? fell 25% to 0.3. Convention coverage rated a 0.3.

CBS had NCIS and FBI reruns, then convention coverage at 0.2.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a level 0.4 and Cennet down 25% to 0.3. Enemigo Intimo 2 got a flat 0.3.

Fox weighed in at 0.2/2 with repeats of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.

The CW got a 0.1/0. British comedy Dead Pixels premiered at 0.1, as did Tell Me a Story, which stayed flat.