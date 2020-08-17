Kenan Thompson to Fill In for Simon Cowell on 'AGT'

Kenan Thompson (Image credit: NBC)

Kenan Thompson will be a guest judge on America’s Got Talent Aug. 18-19, filling in for Simon Cowell, who is injured. Kelly Clarkson filled in last week. Cowell, who is also an executive producer on the show, sustained a broken back in an electric bike accident August 8.

Thompson joins Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara as a judge. He joined Saturday Night Live in 2003 and is the star of upcoming NBC comedy The Kenan Show.

Terry Crews is the host of America’s Got Talent.

The talent program goes for two hours Aug. 18 and one hour Aug. 19.

America’s Got Talent is averaging a 1.6 rating in viewers 18-49 this summer, according to NBC, with 10.3 million overall viewers in “live plus seven day” Nielsens.