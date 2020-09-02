Primetime Ratings: NBA Paces ABC to Win

ABC won the Tuesday ratings race thanks to NBA action. Airing the Utah Jazz playing the Denver Nuggets, ABC posted a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was NBC at 0.6/4.

ABC had basketball across its prime, both the NBA Countdown pregame and the game.

NBC had America’s Got Talent for two hours at a flat 0.7 and the premiere of medical drama Transplant at 0.4.

Univision rated a 0.4/3 and CBS a 0.4/2. On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe, Medicos and Dulce Ambicion all got a 0.4. La Rosa and Dulce Ambicion gained a tenth and Medicos was flat.

On CBS, an NCIS rerun led into Love Island which was up 33% for a 0.4. An FBI: Most Wanted repeat followed.

Telemundo did a 0.3/2 and Fox a 0.2/1. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.4 and the premiere of Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3. Enemigo Intimo 2 lost 33% for a 0.2.

Fox had repeats of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.

The CW got a 0.1/0. Dead Pixels and Tell Me a Story both got a flat 0.1.