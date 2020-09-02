Primetime Ratings: NBA Paces ABC to Win
‘AGT’ stays level with last week on NBC
ABC won the Tuesday ratings race thanks to NBA action. Airing the Utah Jazz playing the Denver Nuggets, ABC posted a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was NBC at 0.6/4.
ABC had basketball across its prime, both the NBA Countdown pregame and the game.
NBC had America’s Got Talent for two hours at a flat 0.7 and the premiere of medical drama Transplant at 0.4.
Univision rated a 0.4/3 and CBS a 0.4/2. On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe, Medicos and Dulce Ambicion all got a 0.4. La Rosa and Dulce Ambicion gained a tenth and Medicos was flat.
On CBS, an NCIS rerun led into Love Island which was up 33% for a 0.4. An FBI: Most Wanted repeat followed.
Telemundo did a 0.3/2 and Fox a 0.2/1. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.4 and the premiere of Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3. Enemigo Intimo 2 lost 33% for a 0.2.
Fox had repeats of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.
The CW got a 0.1/0. Dead Pixels and Tell Me a Story both got a flat 0.1.
