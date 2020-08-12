Canadian Drama ‘Transplant’ Premieres on NBC Sept. 1

Canadian medical drama Transplant debuts on NBC Sept. 1. The 13-episode series centers on Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his sister. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.

Transplant stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson and Ayisha Issa.

Transplant aired on CTV in Canada. Developed at CTV, the drama is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios.

Creator Joseph Kay executive produces along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury.