Season 12 of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Starts on NBC Sept. 7

American Ninja Warrior premieres season 12 on NBC Sept. 7. A two-hour episode starts the season. There are eight episodes.

NBC said the top 50 athletes will bring along two people from their communities to compete for a total of 150 competitors. NBC said there will be “an abridged format,” with qualifiers, semifinals and finals, the latter involving the obstacle course and Power Tower playoff bracket. The bracket will have eight contestants.

The winner gets $100,000.

Related: Canadian Drama ‘Transplant’ Premieres on NBC Sept. 1

Production took place in St. Louis at the Dome at America’s Center.

American Ninja Warrior averaged a 1.1 rating in viewers 18-49 last summer, and 5.4 million viewers overall in live plus seven day Nielsens.

The series is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed along with Brian Richardson, Anthony Storm and Kristen Stabile.