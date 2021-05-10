Primetime Ratings Monday: Everything Up on ABC

ABC won the Sunday ratings race, as everything on Sunday prime grew from the week before. ABC rated a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was CBS at 0.6/4.

America’s Funniest Home Videos started things off on ABC up 20% for a 0.6. Two hours of American Idol got a 0.7 and 0.8, up a little from the previous week’s 0.7, and The Rookie grew 20% to 0.6.

CBS had 60 Minutes at 0.5 and The Equalizer at 0.6, both flat. NCIS: Los Angeles lost 17% for a 0.5, while NCIS: New Orleans stayed level at 0.5.

Fox and NBC both scored a 0.3/2. Fox had Bless the Harts at a flat 0.2 and The Simpsons down 25% for a 0.3. The Great North got a flat 0.3 and Bob’s Burgers shot up 67% to 0.5. Family Guy went up 25% to 0.5.

On NBC, an American Ninja Warrior repeat kicked off prime. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist fell 33% to 0.2 and Good Girls scored a flat 0.3.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.2/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.2 before movie Kidnap.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a level 0.2, then Latin Grammy Celebra at 0.2 and 0.3 across two hours. Sal y Pimienta did a flat 0.3.

The CW garnered a 0.1/1. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman both stayed level at 0.1.