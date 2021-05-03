Primetime Ratings Sunday: ABC on Top Thanks to ‘Idol’

ABC won the Sunday ratings race, with American Idol guiding the net to the top score. ABC’s 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, outdid CBS’s 0.5. Both had a 4 share.

ABC had the Oscars last Sunday. Last night, America’s Funniest Home Videos was down 17% on ABC to 0.5 and two hours of American Idol went up a tenth at 0.7. The Rookie shot up 25% to 0.5.

CBS had 60 Minutes up a tenth at 0.5 and The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles both scored a 0.6, The Equalizer flat and NCIS: LA up 50%. NCIS: New Orleans grew 25% to 0.5.

Fox and NBC both rated a 0.3/2. Fox had Bless the Harts down 50% to 0.2, between Simpsons reruns. After a Great North repeat, Bob’s Burgers fell 25% to 0.3 and Family Guy scored a flat 0.4.

NBC had Ellen’s Game of Games up 100% to 0.4 and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls both at 0.3, Zoey’s up a tenth and Good Girls down a tenth.

Univision scored a 0.2/2 and Telemundo a 0.2/1. Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.2 and special Enamorandonos: Amor En Primavera at 0.3 and 0.2 across two hours. Liga MX got a 0.2.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.2 across two hours, mostly flat with last week’s 0.2 and 0.3, then movie The Tourist.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. The season premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow got a 0.1, as did Batwoman, which lost a tenth.