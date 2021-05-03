Primetime Ratings Sunday: ABC on Top Thanks to ‘Idol’
‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ starts season on CW
ABC won the Sunday ratings race, with American Idol guiding the net to the top score. ABC’s 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, outdid CBS’s 0.5. Both had a 4 share.
ABC had the Oscars last Sunday. Last night, America’s Funniest Home Videos was down 17% on ABC to 0.5 and two hours of American Idol went up a tenth at 0.7. The Rookie shot up 25% to 0.5.
CBS had 60 Minutes up a tenth at 0.5 and The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles both scored a 0.6, The Equalizer flat and NCIS: LA up 50%. NCIS: New Orleans grew 25% to 0.5.
Fox and NBC both rated a 0.3/2. Fox had Bless the Harts down 50% to 0.2, between Simpsons reruns. After a Great North repeat, Bob’s Burgers fell 25% to 0.3 and Family Guy scored a flat 0.4.
NBC had Ellen’s Game of Games up 100% to 0.4 and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls both at 0.3, Zoey’s up a tenth and Good Girls down a tenth.
Univision scored a 0.2/2 and Telemundo a 0.2/1. Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.2 and special Enamorandonos: Amor En Primavera at 0.3 and 0.2 across two hours. Liga MX got a 0.2.
On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.2 across two hours, mostly flat with last week’s 0.2 and 0.3, then movie The Tourist.
The CW scored a 0.1/1. The season premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow got a 0.1, as did Batwoman, which lost a tenth.
