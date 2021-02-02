Primetime Ratings Monday: ‘Bachelor’ Boosts ABC

ABC had the winning score in Monday prime, with The Bachelor setting the pace. ABC scored a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was Fox at 0.9/5.

The Bachelor got a flat 1.4 across two hours and led into a Good Doctor rerun.

Fox had 9-1-1 down 25% at 0.9 and 9-1-1: Lone Star fell 20% to 0.8.

NBC was next at 0.6/4. Ellen’s Game of Games rated a flat 0.6, and The Wall went up a tenth to 0.6. Weakest Link got a flat 0.5.

Univision scored a 0.4/2 and CBS and Telemundo both got a 0.3/2. On Univision, Vencer El Desamor shot up 25% to 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion both rated a level 0.3.

CBS had reruns across prime.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos did a virtually flat 0.4 and it was flat 0.3s for La Suerte De Loli and Buscando a Frida.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Special All American Stories did a 0.2 and a Batwoman repeat followed.