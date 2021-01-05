Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC on Top as ‘Bachelor’ Begins

ABC had the top score in Monday’s prime, with the season premiere of The Bachelor leading the way. ABC rated a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Virtually tied for second were CBS at 0.6/4 and NBC at 0.6/3.

The Bachelor got a 1.3 and 1.2 across two hours, and the premiere of The Hustler scored a 0.5. The Bachelor opened at 1.8 a year ago.

CBS had The Neighborhood at 0.7 and Bob Hearts Abishola at 0.6. All Rise and Bull both posted a 0.5. All four were up a tenth from their last fresh airings.

On NBC it was two hours of Ellen’s Game of Games at 0.6 and 0.5 and The Wall at 0.5. Both were season premieres.

Univision scored a 0.4/2. Vencer El Desamor got a flat 0.5 and it was 0.3s for Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion, Imperio down a tenth and Dulce flat.

Fox and Telemundo both got a 0.3/2. On Fox, the LA’s Finest finale went up 50% to 0.3 and a Masked Dancer rerun followed.

On Telemundo, El Domo del Dinero got a 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija a 0.4, the pair level. Falsa Identidad went down 33% to 0.2.

The CW scored a 0.1/1 with repeats.